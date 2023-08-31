Centre appoints Jaya Verma Sinha as first woman Railway Board Chairman & CEO

New Delhi: The Central government on Thursday appointed Jaya Verma Sinha as the first woman Chairman and CEO of the Indian Railways.

In a notification, the government said, “The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Jaya Verma Sinha, Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) Member Operations and Business Development) Railway Board to the post of Chairman and the CEO, Railway Board in Apex scale (pay level -17 as per 7th CPC) for a period with effect from the date of assumption on or after September 1, 2023 till the date of her superannuation and her re-employment on the post with effect from October 1, 2023 till December 31, 2024 on usual terms and conditions, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.”

Remember the articulate media briefing after the Balasore rail tragedy. The lady officer Jaya Verma Sinha has now been appointed as the Chairman & Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Railway Board, a first lady to grace the coveted post. Sinha originally belongs to the Indian Rly… pic.twitter.com/b6EhIogosn — Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) August 31, 2023

Sinha will supersede Anil Kumar Lahoti as the new Chairman and CEO (Railway Board) and will assume office on September 1.

She is also the first woman Chairman of the Railway Board.

Vijaylaxmi Vishwanathan was the first female member of the Railway Board.