Centre behind Rs 10,000 Haj airfare hike: Telangana Haj Committee

Hyderabad: The additional Rs 10,000 being collected from Haj pilgrims as “differential airfare” has been decided by the Centre and the Haj Committee of India due to rising aviation fuel costs, the Telangana Haj Committee said on Saturday, adding that it has urged a reconsideration of the charge.

Addressing a press conference at Haj House, committee chairman Syed Shah Ghulam Afzal Biabani Khusru Pasha said the state body had no role in the airfare decision and pointed out that pilgrims from some other states had travelled without paying the additional amount.

Preparations for Haj 2026

The Telangana government has, meanwhile, begun preparations for Haj 2026, with chief minister A Revanth Reddy directing officials to ensure comprehensive arrangements for pilgrims departing from Hyderabad.

Officials said all departments have been asked to coordinate closely and avoid any shortcomings in facilities at the Haj camp and during travel.

Biyabani said efforts were underway to ensure smooth travel and accommodation, adding that the chief minister had reviewed the arrangements and stressed that pilgrims should not face inconvenience.

Departures from Hyderabad to begin on May 4

Departures from Hyderabad are scheduled to begin on May 4 and continue until May 21, with around 430 pilgrims expected to travel on each flight from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

In total, about 9,900 pilgrims will depart from the embarkation point, including nearly 6,600 from Telangana and the rest from other states.

Pilgrims will be transported from Haj House to the airport in air-conditioned buses. Each traveller will be allowed two check-in bags with a combined weight of up to 40 kg, along with a 7 kg cabin bag.

They have also been advised to report to the Haj House at least 24 hours before departure to collect their kits, which include identification stickers and smartwatches.

Smartwatches to be provided to pilgrims

The chairman said the Haj Committee of India will provide smartwatches to help pilgrims with navigation and communication during the journey. Haj inspectors will also be deployed to assist travellers, with special attention to senior citizens, who make up more than half of the pilgrims.

Under new Saudi guidelines, pilgrims will not be permitted to cook in their accommodation and will instead have to rely on food from approved catering services or outside vendors. Separate accommodation will also be provided for men and women.

Safety guidelines

Pilgrims have been advised to strictly follow safety guidelines, particularly in view of high temperatures, and to avoid venturing out between 10 am and 3 pm.

The committee will also organise orientation sessions with the help of religious scholars to guide pilgrims on rituals such as wearing the ihram before departure.