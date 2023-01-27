Centre directs states to encourage electric vehicles in govt offices

Hyderabad: The Central Government has decided to boost the use of electric vehicles. In this context, letters have been sent to all the states directing them to use electric vehicles in government offices from April 2023.

If the center’s directive is followed, electric vehicles will be seen in government offices in the future. It is not possible to replace all vehicles at the same time. State governments are planning to replace vehicles in a phased manner.

The Telangana government has also announced an Electric and Energy Storage Policy 2020-2030 to encourage the use of electric vehicles. The government has given a lifetime tax and registration fee concession to those who buy electric vehicles. However, officials believe that if electric vehicles are purchased without the full availability of charging facilities in government offices, it will create problems.

The Central Government had recently announced that 15-year-old government vehicles to be removed from the roads. The transport department has started identifying 15-year-old vehicles in various departments of the state. New vehicles have been purchased by the government for senior officials in different districts of the state.