Centre monitoring evacuation of Indians from Sudan, 600 reach home: Foreign Secy

New Delhi: Even as the evacuation process of Indian citizens from violence-hit Sudan is underway through Operation Kaveri, the government on Thursday said that is monitoring the situation.

Addressing media persons, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said: “We are constantly monitoring the situation in Sudan since the conflict began on April 15. Our estimate is that there are approximately 3,500 Indians and 1,000 PIOs in Sudan.”

He further informed that around 600 Indian citizens have already reached India.

“We have received requests for the evacuation of citizens of other countries from Sudan. This is subject to the fulfilment of the procedures,” he added.

Kwatra further informed that apart from INS Sumedha and INS Teg, the third naval ship INS Tarkash has also reached Port Sudan on Thursday to evacuate Indians from Khartoum.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan informed that 297 Indians have been received at Jeddah, who was carried by INS Teg.

“With this second ship and total of six batches, around 1,100 Indians have been rescued from Sudan and have arrived in Jeddah,” Muraleedharan tweeted.