Centre restricts import of laptops, PCs & tablets

The ban does not apply to applies to import of one laptop, tablet, personal computer, or ultra-small form factor computer through online portals, couriers, or post and imports under baggage rules.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 3rd August 2023 1:58 pm IST

New Delhi: The Central government on Thursday notified restrictions on import of laptops, tablets, personal computers and servers.

BookMyMBBS

A notification issued by Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) on Thursday said that though import of these items will be allowed against a licence, certain use cases have been exempted from the restrictions.

These are, import of one laptop, tablet, personal computer, or ultra-small form factor computer through online portals, couriers, or post.

MS Education Academy

Imports under baggage rules also don’t fall under these restrictions, the DGFT notification said.

Around 20 of these items have been exempted from an import licence per consignment for purposes like research and development, testing, benchmarking and evaluation, repair and re-export and for product development.

Given imports shall be allowed subject to the condition that the imported goods shall be used for the stated purposes only and will not be sold.

Further, after the intended purpose, the products would either be destroyed beyond use or re-exported, the notification said further.

The import of these electronic goods, however, is allowed when they are an “essential” part of a capital good.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 3rd August 2023 1:58 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button