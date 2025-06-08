Centre spent Rs 11 lakh crores in Telangana over last 11 yrs: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union minister and BJP Telangana President Kishan Reddy has asserted that the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spent Rs 11 lakh crore in Telangana over the past 11 years.

Speaking at a BJP social media workshop held at the party’s state office, Reddy emphasised that many welfare schemes in Telangana are being implemented with substantial support from the central government.

He called on the BJP’s social media activists to “actively counter what he described as misinformation on social media, particularly the narrative that the BJP has not contributed to Telangana’s development.”

Reddy said that 80 percent of the funding for subsidised rice distribution to the poor comes from the central government, and that the Centre bears 60-70 percent of the subsidy burden for fertilisers.

He further claimed that most of the roads in Telangana have been constructed by the central government, while the state government has not even filled potholes.

Reddy criticised the previous BRS and Congress governments, blaming them for pushing the state into Rs 10 lakh crore of debt and turning a once-surplus state into one facing bankruptcy.

He also contrasted the Modi government’s approach to national security with that of the previous Congress administration, stating that while terror attacks occurred under Congress with

“little response”, the Modi government has effectively countered such threats.

Reddy concluded by stating that the Congress “lacks the moral right to criticise the BJP, given its own record.”