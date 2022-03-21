Centre thinking seriously on the future of Ukraine students: Bommai

Davanagere: The union government is seriously considering alternative measures for medical students who have returned from war torn Ukraine without completing their course, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said here on Monday.

Speaking to media persons in Davanagere before participating in the last rites of Karnataka student Naveen, Bommai said, the course in Ukraine is different from that of India. The union government is thinking about their future seriously as it involves the future of students from various states.

Though the government fee is low, medical education in the private sector is expensive. Even students who score 90-95 per cent are not getting seats in NEET, he said.

As the cost of seats in management quota and NRI quota is high, the students look out for other options, he said.

“We are considering a proposal to categorise the seats into A, B and C categories to reduce the fee. The Medical Council of India decides the issues related to medical courses. A reconsideration is on in this regard,” Bommai said.