Centre to ensure inclusive Haj pilgrimage experience: Smriti Irani

She also sought Saudi Arabia's support for the increased participation of Indian women in Haj, especially under the 'lady without mahram' category

The Central government is committed to improving the Haj process for pilgrims inclusive for everyone, particularly women and people with disabilities, Union minister for minority affairs, Smriti Irani, has said. She made these remarks after her recent meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Haj and Umrah, Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah.

The minority Affairs Minister posted on X, “India remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring an inclusive pilgrimage experience, integrating technology for optimal service provision.”

The Saudi minister Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah highlighted technological advancements in Umrah, making it a more fulfilling journey. He also mentioned the new visa process allowing faster entry and the option for Indians to perform Umrah under various visas.

Also, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan thanked Saudi Arabia for their support in Haj arrangements for Indian pilgrims.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also met with Al-Rabiah, discussing the facilitation of the Haj pilgrimage and ways to deepen India-Saudi ties.

