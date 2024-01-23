Centre to hold sound & light show at Golconda Fort on Jan 24

The show will feature the voice of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan. This multilingual one-hour show will be available in Hindi at 7:45 pm and in English at 6:30 pm

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 23rd January 2024 4:46 pm IST

Hyderabad: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy will inaugurate Golconda Fort’s son-et-lumière (sound and light show), organised by the Central department of culture, on Wednesday, January 24.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

This show is one of the best sound and light displays in the nation exploring the legendary past of the Qutb Shahi dynasty. It also tells the tale of how the fort was built.

The show will feature the voice of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan. This multilingual one-hour show will be available in Hindi at 7:45 pm and in English at 6:30 pm.

MS Education Academy

“The event will showcase the historical Golconda Fort and rich cultural history under dazzling lights,” BJP Telangana posted on X.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 23rd January 2024 4:46 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button