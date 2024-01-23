Centre to hold sound & light show at Golconda Fort on Jan 24

Hyderabad: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy will inaugurate Golconda Fort’s son-et-lumière (sound and light show), organised by the Central department of culture, on Wednesday, January 24.

This show is one of the best sound and light displays in the nation exploring the legendary past of the Qutb Shahi dynasty. It also tells the tale of how the fort was built.

The show will feature the voice of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan. This multilingual one-hour show will be available in Hindi at 7:45 pm and in English at 6:30 pm.

“The event will showcase the historical Golconda Fort and rich cultural history under dazzling lights,” BJP Telangana posted on X.