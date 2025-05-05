Centre to invest Rs 2 lakh cr in Telangana road projects: Gadkari

National highways in Telangana doubled to 5,000 km in 10 years, says union minister for road transport and highways.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Updated: 5th May 2025 4:53 pm IST
The image shows a picture of Union road and transport minister Nitin Gadkari. April 22, 2025
Union road and transport minister Nitin Gadkari

Hyderabad: The BJP-led NDA government at the Centre will take up road infrastructure projects worth Rs 2 lakh crore in the next three-four years in Telangana, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Monday, May 5.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone and dedicating to the nation several road projects worth over Rs 3,900 crore in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district, the minister for Road Transport and Highways said the length of national highways in Telangana has more than doubled in the last 10 years to 5,000 km after he took charge.

“Roadworks are continuously being undertaken in 33 districts (of Telangana). So far works worth Rs 1.25 lakh crore have been completed. The development that you have seen now is just the tip of the iceberg. In the coming times, in the next 3-4 years, we are going to take up works worth Rs 2 lakh crore in Telangana. I believe that after completion of these works, Telangana’s image will transform,” Gadkari said.

The Narendra Modi-led central government is committed to Telangana’s development, he said.

Gadkari offered to take up water conservation projects under the Centre’s “Amrit Sarovar” scheme in Telangana and sought cooperation from Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and other ministers.

He further said that under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), roads have been laid in 4.5 lakh out of the 6.5 lakh villages in the country.

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy, MoS, Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Telangana Ministers Komatireddy Venkata Reddy and Danasari Anasuya Seethakka, among others, were present.

Kishan Reddy said these road and highway projects will ensure safer, smoother connectivity between Telangana, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh, while also unlocking new opportunities for trade, tourism, and investment.

