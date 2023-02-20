Centre urged KCR to install meters for agri borewells: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana finance minister T Harish Rao stated that the BJP government-led Centre had insisted chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao install electricity meters for agricultural borewell motors which KCR refused to do. He alleged that the Centre held back a sanction of Rs 30,000 crore to the state over the same.

Speaking to the farmer community, after releasing Godavari river water from the Konda Pochamma Sagar project to meet the irrigation needs of Chegunta and Ramayampet mandals, the minister on Sunday highlighted the hurdles faced by KCR when he came up with the idea of providing irrigation water to the area with the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS).

Harish Rao said, “There was a time in undivided state when getting water was difficult even after drilling bores 400 to 500 metres deep.”

“The release of water from Konda Pochamma Sagar will put an end to the woes of farmers as irrigation water would be available around the year. It will also help in providing potable drinking water,” he added.