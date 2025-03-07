Centre using delimitation to take revenge against southern states: CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre was taking revenge on the southern states by using delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies as a weapon, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy claimed that the saffron party was doing so because it knows it cannot gain political ground in the south. As a result, he argued, the BJP was attempting to reduce representation from southern states.

He added that this was not just an issue for the southern states but also for states like Punjab, where the BJP has struggled to establish itself politically.

Speaking at the India Today Conclave on Friday, 7 March, Revanth Reddy also challenged Union Home minister Amit Shah’s claim that the Centre would conduct delimitation on a pro-rata basis rather than by population.

“What is this pro-rata system? Uttar Pradesh currently has 80 seats. If seats are increased by 50 percent, UP will have 180 seats. In contrast, Tamil Nadu, which presently has 40 seats, would only see an increase to 60 seats. If the same formula is applied across the southern states, which collectively have 123 seats, the number would at most rise to 183-185 after delimitation,” he explained.

“My concern is about upholding the federal spirit. Why is the Centre listening to bureaucrats instead of making policies through the political executive?” he asked.

He argued that if the Centre was determined to go ahead with delimitation, it should use the 1971 population census as the basis.

Revanth Reddy also questioned why the southern states were being penalised for following the Centre’s past directives to implement family planning effectively, leading to lower population growth in the region.

“Why not postpone the delimitation exercise for another 30 years? Then we will show our strength by increasing our population,” he quipped.

On Hindi imposition and the need for a debate on freebies

He also called for a nationwide discussion on freebies, suggesting that a broader debate was necessary.

On the imposition of Hindi, he pointed out that languages such as Hindi, French, and Sanskrit were already optional in the education system. He argued that if someone needed to learn a particular language to achieve a goal, they would naturally do so.

“I learned Hindi so that I can criticise PM Modi,” he joked.

On ties with PM Modi and Congress’ election losses

Addressing speculation about his cordial relations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which reportedly upset the Congress high command, Revanth Reddy clarified that as chief minister, he had to respect the Prime Minister and work for the development of Telangana. However, as a Congress leader, he maintained that he could take a confrontational stance on political matters.

He also questioned why the Centre had awarded “Gift City” privileges to Ahmedabad instead of other states.

“The Centre is giving undue advantages to foreign companies investing in Gift City, allowing them to repatriate their revenues. Why not grant the same status to Hyderabad?” he asked.

Hyderabad vs Ahmedabad for 2036 Olympics

He further asserted that Hyderabad was better positioned than Ahmedabad in terms of infrastructure to host the 2036 Olympics.

“Hyderabad has hosted several international sporting events in the past. In fact, in May 2025, Hyderabad will also be hosting the 72nd Miss World pageant,” he pointed out.

BJP’s use of agencies to weaken opposition

When asked why the Congress continues to lose elections while the BJP remains dominant, Revanth Reddy blamed it on the misuse of central agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Income Tax (IT) department, and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

He alleged that these agencies had become “frontal organisations” of the BJP, being used to intimidate opposition leaders and force them into submission.