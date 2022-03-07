Centre’s duty to decide future of students evacuated from Ukraine: Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Monday urged the Union government to take responsibility of the future education of students returning from war-torn Ukraine.

“It is good that the Central government has rescued Indian students stranded in Ukraine. But what is their future? It is impossible for these students to return to Ukraine to continue their studies. Media is showing that the Russian army has destroyed educational institutions, including universities,” Kumaraswamy said.

As large number of Indian students, including nearly 800 to 1,000 from Karnataka, have returned from Ukraine so far. But the future of their education is at risk.

“There is uncertainty of continuing their education because of the war,” he said.

Kumaraswamy said that it is the responsibility of the Union government to build the future of these students who have returned from Ukraine.

“There are nearly 50 to 60 medical colleges in Karnataka. If need be, let there be an entrance exam to admit these students. At least let 10 such students in each college be provided with free education,” Kumaraswamy said.

“With a state Budget of Rs 2,65,720 crore, will it be a burden on the Karnataka government to spend Rs 50-100 crore? Let the Central government bear 50 per cent of the cost,” he added.

“Wouldn’t the Central government decide upon 50 per cent seats through the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET),” Kumaraswamy asked.

“We say ‘vaidhyo narayano hari’ (Doctor should be seen as a form of Lord Narayana). If all these students become doctors, they can save the lives of people and serve Karnataka. Stop indulging in selling dreams of students by fixing a price for education. Both the Centre and the state governments should immediately take action in this direction,” Kumaraswamy said.