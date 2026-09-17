Century of faith: Hyderabad’s Gowliguda Gurudwara turns 100

Hyderabad: The Central Gurudwara Sahib in Gowliguda will celebrate its 100th anniversary with special religious programmes on September 19 and 20. The historic Gurudwara, established in 1926, has completed a century of faith, community service and spiritual activities in Hyderabad, its management said.

The centenary celebrations are being organised by the Prabhandak Committee of Central Gurudwara Sahib in association with Sikh Gurudwaras across Telangana. Members of the Sikh community and devotees from Hyderabad and other parts of the state are expected to participate in large numbers.

Vishaal Diwan at Exhibition Grounds

The main centenary programme, Vishaal Diwan, will be held at the Exhibition Grounds on Nampally Road on September 20 from 11 am to 5 pm.

The mass religious congregation will feature Shabad Kirtan by renowned Ragi Jathas and preachers. Participants include Bhai Jagjeet Singh Babiha of Delhi, Bhai Balpreet Singh of Ludhiana, Bhai Jagpreet Singh Khannewale and Bhai Ravinder Singh.

Central Gurudwara Sahib Prabhandak Committee president S Trilok Singh said the programmes would mark the completion of 100 years of the institution.

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Sikh spiritual leaders to attend

Several prominent Sikh spiritual and community leaders are expected to participate in the centenary celebrations on September 20.

They include Singh Sahib Sant Baba Kulwant Singhji, Jathedar of Takht Sachkhand Sri Hazur Sahib, Nanded; Sant Baba Balwinder Singhji, Hazur Sahib Wale, associated with Gurudwara Langar Sahib, Nanded, and Baba Teja Singhji, Jathedar of Gurdwara Mata Sahib Devan Ji, Nanded.

Harmeet Singh Kalka, president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, Surinderpal Singh Saluja and other Sikh personalities are also scheduled to attend.

Special Kirtan Darbar on September 19

A Vishesh Kirtan Darbar will be held at Central Gurudwara Sahib in Gowliguda on September 19 from 8 pm to 11.30 pm. Leading Ragi Jathas will take part in the devotional programme.

An Amrit Sanchar ceremony will also be organised at the Gurudwara at 9 am on the same day.

Guru Ka Langar, the free community kitchen, will be served to devotees during all the centenary programmes.

A century of faith and service

For the Sikh community, the centenary celebrations are an opportunity to remember the Gurudwara’s spiritual heritage and contribution to community life in Hyderabad.

The programmes will also reaffirm the values of service, equality, brotherhood and devotion that have connected Central Gurudwara Sahib with generations of people across the city.