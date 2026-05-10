Six Sikh couples tie the knot at free mass marriage in Hyderabad

Most of the brides and bridegrooms hailed from Hyderabad, Nizamabad, Maharashtra and nearby regions.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 10th May 2026 5:10 pm IST
Six Sikh couples participating in a mass wedding ceremony in Hyderabad, with family and friends present.
Six Sikh couples tie the knot at a Gurudwara in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a mass marriage ceremony, six Sikh couples from economically weaker families were married in a traditional ceremony at Gurudwara Baram Bala in Kishanbagh, Hyderabad, on Sunday.

The ‘Samuhik Vivah Samagam’ was organised by the Gurudwara’s Prabhandak Committee. “Not a single rupee was spent on the marriages. The initiative aims at supporting families unable to afford lavish weddings that often involve expenses running into lakhs of rupees,” said a committee member.

Most of the brides and bridegrooms hailed from Hyderabad, Nizamabad, Maharashtra and nearby regions.

Subhan Bakery

The ceremonies began in the morning, while the Anand Karaj, the traditional Sikh marriage ritual involving Lawan Phere, was solemnised amid prayers and hymns in a deeply spiritual atmosphere.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 10th May 2026 5:10 pm IST

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