Chahal, Dhanashree’s divorce rumours: Check reported alimony amount

Mumbai: The world of cricket and entertainment is buzzing with shocking news—Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife, choreographer Dhanashree Verma, are rumored to be heading for a divorce. Fans were left in shock as speculation about their relationship gained momentum. However, neither Chahal nor Dhanashree has confirmed anything yet, leaving everyone curious.

Rs. 60 Crore Alimony Reports

As the divorce rumors spread, reports emerged claiming that Chahal might have to pay a massive Rs. 60 crore as alimony. This unexpected claim has only fueled the controversy further. However, there is no official confirmation regarding this financial settlement, making it yet another unverified claim.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Divorce Rumors True?

The speculation started when Chahal and Dhanashree unfollowed each other on Instagram. Chahal even deleted their pictures together, while Dhanashree still has them on her profile. These actions led to rumors that their marriage is in trouble. However, without an official statement from them, nothing is confirmed yet.

Dhanashree spoke out against the negativity she has been facing online. In an Instagram post, she wrote, “They are trying to kill my honor with baseless writings and spreading hate.” However, she did not mention Chahal or their rumored separation directly.

Their Love Story

Chahal and Dhanashree met during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020 when he approached her for dance lessons. Their connection quickly turned romantic, leading to their engagement in August and marriage in December of the same year. They were once a fan-favorite couple, often sharing dance videos and supporting each other.