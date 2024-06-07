Chahat Fateh Ali Khan teases new song ‘Bado Badi 2’

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan also announced the release of six new songs and hinted at a sequel to Bado Badi, featuring a new model

Published: 7th June 2024
Bado Badi fame Chahat Fateh Ali Khan and model Wajdan Rao Ranghar (Instagram)

Karachi: Pakistan’s Chahat Fateh Ali Khan has become a social media sensation, gaining a massive global fan base with his viral song ‘Bado Badi.’ The cover of Noor Jehan’s classic track garnered over 28 million views on YouTube within a month before being removed due to copyright issues.

Despite this setback, Chahat is not slowing down. He posted a new video on his YouTube channel, expressing gratitude to his fans from Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka. He shared that he is working on multiple projects, including a movie titled “Sabaq,” which will be available on his YouTube channel.

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan also announced the release of six new songs and hinted at a sequel to Bado Badi, featuring a new model. He expressed excitement about the future, saying, “Many people are ready to work with me now. Thank you, everyone.”

Fans are eagerly awaiting his new projects, with anticipation building for Bado Badi 2. Do you want Bado Badi 2? What are your thoughts? Comment below.

