Chain snatcher held after gold chain theft in Hyderabad RTC bus

Hyderabad: The Chaderghat police have arrested a man for allegedly snatching a gold chain from an elderly passenger travelling in an RTC bus in Hyderabad.

According to police, the incident took place on June 23.

The accused who is identified as 42-year-old Kamle Rathan allegedly targeted the elderly passenger while travelling in a crowded city bus.

Police said the accused, along with his associates, diverted the passenger’s attention before stealing the gold chain.

Following an investigation, the Chaderghat police arrested Kamle Rathan and recovered the stolen gold chain.

Police said three other persons allegedly involved in the chain-snatching case are absconding.