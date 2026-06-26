Chain snatcher held after gold chain theft in Hyderabad RTC bus

Police said the accused, along with his associates, diverted the passenger's attention before stealing the gold chain.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Representational image for chain snatching
Representational image

Hyderabad: The Chaderghat police have arrested a man for allegedly snatching a gold chain from an elderly passenger travelling in an RTC bus in Hyderabad.

According to police, the incident took place on June 23.

The accused who is identified as 42-year-old Kamle Rathan allegedly targeted the elderly passenger while travelling in a crowded city bus.

Subhan Bakery

Police said the accused, along with his associates, diverted the passenger’s attention before stealing the gold chain.

Following an investigation, the Chaderghat police arrested Kamle Rathan and recovered the stolen gold chain.

Police said three other persons allegedly involved in the chain-snatching case are absconding.

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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