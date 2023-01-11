Chain snatcher stabs police SI to death as crowd watches; 1 cr ex-gratia announced

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs one crore for the family of Delhi Police assistant sub-inspector Shambhu Dayal, who died after being stabbed by a snatcher in Mayapuri area here.

समाज और लोगों की सुरक्षा के लिए दिल्ली पुलिस के ASI श्री शंभु दयाल जी ने अपनी जान पर खेल कर अपना फ़र्ज़ निभाया। पूरी दिल्ली और देश को उनकी इस शहादत पर गर्व है।



अब हम सबका फ़र्ज़ है कि ऐसे जाँबाज़ पुलिसकर्मी के परिवार का हम ख़्याल रखें। pic.twitter.com/6HTMahiA5c — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 11, 2023

The entire country is proud of him, he noted.

“Defending the people ASI Shambhu Dayal did not care for his own life. He martyred. We are proud of him. There is no price for his life still we will provide Rs one crore ex gratia to his family in his honour,” Kejriwal tweeted.

The chief minister later posted a video message to announce the ex-gratia relief.

“ASI Shambhu had accompanied a woman, whose husband’s mobile phone had been snatched, after she went to the local police station.When they reached the area, she pointed out to the snatcher. ASI Shambhu arrested him and was taking him to the police station, when he was repeatedly attacked by the accused with a knife. Later, he succumbed to injuries,” he said.

Dayal, who was posted at the Mayapuri police station, was allegedly stabbed by the snatcher on January 4. He was seriously injured and admitted to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

#delhipolice On January 4 in Delhi, a chain snatcher stabbed ASI Shambhudayal of Delhi Police to death. The crowd kept watching the spectacle, but the brave soldier did not leave the accused till his last breath.#DelhiCrime pic.twitter.com/Mi2J9ganDn — Arpan News (@ArpanNews) January 10, 2023

A video of the incident showed the ASI trying to overpower the snatcher despite being stabbed. PTI VIT SLB