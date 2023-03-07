Chairman of minority commission Tariq Ansari visits Siasat

Hyderabad: Chairman Telangana State Minorities Commission Tariq Ansari today paid a cordial call to News Editor Mr. Amer Ali Khan at Siasat Office and discussed the latest political situation in the state, issues of minorities, especially Muslims.

He said that, Chief Minister KCR assured that he would fulfil the responsibility given to him properly, while paying tribute to the social and journalistic services of Siasat Daily, said that Siasat has played an important role in taking the problems of the minorities to different departments besides the government and the Houses.

Under the patronage of Editor Siasat Mr. Zahid Ali Khan, Siasat is providing all kinds of support to the people along with awareness campaign regarding welfare schemes of the government, providing free coaching classes, training of Muslim students in competitive examinations

Ansari said that he has been given an important responsibility by chief minister KCR by appointing him as the Chairman of the Minority Commission to solve the problems of minorities and bring them to the government. Since the Telangana movement, he has been serving as a committed soldier and will do everything possible to fulfil the responsibility assigned to him honestly.