Chale jao Iran: Sambhal DSP sparks row over his Islamophobic comment

Sambhal: Deputy Superintendent Kuldeep Kumar, posted as the Circle Officer in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal, sparked debate after he said, “those beating their chests for Iran should go to Iran and fight themselves.”

According to local media, the Sambhal police had organised a peace committee meeting for the Muslim community to address the Alvida Jumma (the final Friday of Ramzan) and Eid prayers. Speaking at the meeting, Kumar warned of “badiya wala” action for those beating their chests and mourning the loss of Iran’s previous Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

“Koi log chathi peet rahe hai, Iran ko mar dala, Iran ko mar dala. Are bhai itna hua toh chale jao Iran. Aur us jhagde ka agar hamare desh pe asar padega toh hum phir ilaaj karenge badiya wala.“

(Some people are beating their chests, crying, ‘They’ve killed Iran, they’ve killed Iran. Well, if it is that bad, then leave. And if that conflict starts affecting our country, then we will give them proper treatment.)

He stated that anyone found praying outside the mosque will not be tolerated, and strict action will follow.

“Ek single aadmi bhi masjid ke bahar namaz padta hua nazar nahi aana chahiye. Woh cheez katay bardaash nahi hui payegi (No single person should be seen offering namaz outside the mosque. That is something that will absolutely not be tolerated),” he said.

“Jo reel banane ke chakkar me aisa kaam karega, phir hum uska rail banadenge,” he added, insinuating that authorities will use force to tamp down reels that talk about Iran.

Kumar’s statements show a troubling normalisation of Islamophobic rhetoric within official institutions, where the Muslim community is often sidelined or shown excessive force during Islamic festivals.

DSP Kuldeep Kumar did not respond to the calls from Siasat.com, while the Senior Superintendent of Sambhal was unavailable for a comment.