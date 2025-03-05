Champions Trophy 2025: India to face New Zealand in final battle for glory

Lahore: New Zealand will now face former champions India in the final on Sunday in Dubai. Wednesday’s semifinal marked the end of Champions Trophy matches in Pakistan.

Chasing 363 for a win, South Africa lost Ryan Rickelton early for 17, but Bavuma, who initially struggled, found his rhythm and shared a vital 105-run partnership with van der Dussen, with the duo bringing up the team century in the 18th over.

However, New Zealand skipper Santner’s three-wicket burst derailed the chase.

The left-arm spinner first broke the stand by removing Bavuma in the 23rd over, before producing a beauty to clean up van der Dussen. Santner then had the dangerous Heinrich Klaasen (3) holed out to Matt Henry.

Ravindra then dismissed Aiden Markram (31) with a caught-and-bowled effort, leaving South Africa at 189 for 5 in the 33rd over. Wiaan Mulder (8), Marco Jansen (3) and Keshav Maharaj (1) followed in quick succession before Miller put up a top-class show with 10 fours and four sixes to reach his hundred in the last ball of the South African run chase.

Earlier, opting to bat, New Zealand built a strong opening stand of 48 between Ravindra and Will Young (21), before the latter was dismissed by Lungi Ngidi (3/72) in the eighth over.

Ravindra and Williamson then shared 164 runs for the second wicket as the Kiwis crossed 250 in the 40th over.

Ravindra, looking in complete control, played exquisite pull shots and back-foot drives on his way to his second century of this Champions Trophy, following his 112 against Bangladesh. This was his fifth hundred in an ICC tournament, having also scored three centuries in the 2023 World Cup in India.

Williamson, despite early jitters, batted calmly to bring up his 15th ODI century and his fourth against South Africa. He has now scored hundreds in his last three ODIs against the Proteas.

The right-left combination of Ravindra and Williamson proved difficult for the South African bowlers. All-rounder Wiaan Mulder was forced off with a strain after bowling six overs for 48 runs and one wicket.

Ravindra was caught by Heinrich Klaasen off the bowling of Kagiso Rabada (2/70), while Williamson mistimed a ramp shot to be caught by Ngidi off Mulder.

Mitchell then struck four fours and one six in his 37-ball knock, while Phillips blasted six fours and a six in 27 balls to swell the total.