Chance to act with Prabhas in his next film Spirit: How to apply

The pre-production work is happening now, and the shooting is expected to begin in mid-2025, the team plans to finish filming in six months and release the movie in 2026

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 13th February 2025 2:05 pm IST
Hyderabad: Prabhas is teaming up with top director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for his new movie Spirit. This film is already getting a lot of attention, and now, the makers have announced a casting call! They are looking for fresh faces to be part of the movie, giving new actors a golden chance to shine.  

Who Can Apply?

The team is looking for actors with a background in film or theatre. If you are passionate about acting, this is your chance!  

How to Apply:

  • Send two recent photos  
  • Record a two-minute introduction video (say your name, background, and acting experience)  
  • Email it to spirit.bhadrakalipictures@gmail.com 

Prabhas as a Cop for the First Time

In Spirit, Prabhas will play a powerful police officer, something he has never done before. The film promises high action and intense drama, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, known for Arjun Reddy and Animal.  

The pre-production work is happening now, and the shooting is expected to begin in mid-2025. The team plans to finish filming in six months and release the movie in 2026. Spirit will be a pan-India film, releasing in multiple languages.  

A Golden Chance for New Actors

Getting a chance to act with Prabhas in such a big movie is a dream come true. If you want to be part of Spirit, don’t miss this chance! Send your audition now and grab this amazing opportunity!

