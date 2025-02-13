Chance to act with Prabhas in his next film Spirit: How to apply

Hyderabad: Prabhas is teaming up with top director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for his new movie Spirit. This film is already getting a lot of attention, and now, the makers have announced a casting call! They are looking for fresh faces to be part of the movie, giving new actors a golden chance to shine.
Who Can Apply?
The team is looking for actors with a background in film or theatre. If you are passionate about acting, this is your chance!
How to Apply:
- Send two recent photos
- Record a two-minute introduction video (say your name, background, and acting experience)
- Email it to spirit.bhadrakalipictures@gmail.com
Prabhas as a Cop for the First Time
In Spirit, Prabhas will play a powerful police officer, something he has never done before. The film promises high action and intense drama, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, known for Arjun Reddy and Animal.
The pre-production work is happening now, and the shooting is expected to begin in mid-2025. The team plans to finish filming in six months and release the movie in 2026. Spirit will be a pan-India film, releasing in multiple languages.
A Golden Chance for New Actors
Getting a chance to act with Prabhas in such a big movie is a dream come true. If you want to be part of Spirit, don’t miss this chance! Send your audition now and grab this amazing opportunity!