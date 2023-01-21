Chandigarh Youth Congress support wrestlers’ protest through candle march

Chandigarh: Chandigarh Youth Congress on Friday took out a candle march at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh to support the wrestler’s protest at Jantar Mantar. They demanded immediate action on the matter.

Youth Congress leader Manoj Lubana said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi must say something on this matter.”

“Whenever these players bring medals for the country, the Prime Minister congratulates them by tweeting, and today when they are demanding justice, the Prime Minister is silent,” added Lubana.

“Why is there no investigation team till now?” said one of the Youth Congress members during the candle march.

The protesters claimed the government should immediately dismiss the head of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) from his position.

Chandigarh Mahila Congress President Deepa Dubey while talking to ANI questioned the silence of the Central government and the Haryana government on the entire issue.

She claimed, “This means that the daughters are not safe anywhere. It doesn’t matter what they do or where they go.”

Wrestlers in Jantar Mantar have been protesting against the sexual harassment inflicted upon majorly women wrestlers by the members of the federation.