Telangana governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan congratulated the scientists of ISRO on the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, Sriharikota on Friday.

In a press statement, the governor said that with the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3, the ISRO scientists have added another feather to the Atma Nirbhar (self-sufficient) cap of Bharat and made the country.