Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 is entering its final two weeks and the show has finally picked up strong momentum. Though the season started slowly and disappointed viewers at first, the recent episodes filled with conflicts, bonding, and competitive tasks have boosted the ratings.

The title race is now mostly between Kalyan Padala, a strong commoner contestant, and Tanuja, known for her smart strategies. Emmanuel is also giving tough competition, making the atmosphere inside the house intense as the finale approaches.

Star Maa Changes Bigg Boss Timing

In the middle of this peak excitement, Star Maa has given viewers a small shock by changing the weekday timings of Bigg Boss.

From Monday to Friday, the show currently airs at 9.30 PM and the weekend episodes air at 9 PM. However, starting December 8, the weekday episodes will be broadcast at 10 PM. The weekend timing remains the same at 9 PM.

Reason Behind the Time Shift

The timing change is due to Star Maa launching a new serial called ‘Podharillu’ from December 8. This serial will air Monday to Friday at 9.30 PM, which pushes Bigg Boss by half an hour.

‘Podharillu’ stars Deepak Kumar and Krithika Uma Shankar and is the remake of the Tamil hit Ayyanar Thunai. The story follows a young woman who enters a house full of men and transforms it into a loving family home.

Top 5 Expectations and Eliminations

Eight contestants remain in the house. According to trending discussions, the likely Top 5 are Kalyan Padala, Tanuja, Emmanuel, Rithu Chowdhary, and Bharani Shankar. Contestants likely to get eliminated soon are Suman Shetty, Sanjana, and Demon Pawan.

The finale is just two weeks away, and fans are eagerly waiting to see who becomes the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9.