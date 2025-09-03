Chaos on IndiGo flight as drunk passenger chants ‘Har Har Mahadev’

Chaos erupted in a Delhi-Kolkata Indigo flight on Monday, September 1, when a drunk passenger shouted, ‘Har Har Mahadev,’ (a Hindu religious slogan) and urged fellow passengers to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram.’

The drunk passenger is a lawyer by profession, NDTV reported.

The incident took place on board a Delhi-Kolkata, IndiGo flight 6E 6571, after it was reportedly stranded at the parking bay for over three hours.

According to the official statement from the airline, the passenger was seated in 31D. He was carrying alcohol in a soft drink bottle and made remarks at a female crew member when she enquired about it.

“We are aware of an incident of unruly behaviour onboard IndiGo flight 6E 6571 operating from Delhi to Kolkata on 01 September 2025. One of the customers onboard, under the influence of alcohol, was found to be misbehaving with the cabin crew and disturbing fellow passengers,” a statement from the airline read.

The lawyer was handed over to the security at Kolkata’s Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport. A police complaint was registered against him.

However, the lawyer filed a counter-complaint, in turn alleging harassment by the crew members.

He claimed the bottle was beer and presented a receipt from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, allegedly proving he bought it before boarding.