Charges withdrawn against Indian-origin woman accused of extortion in Singapore

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 30th August 2023 9:21 am IST
Singapore currency
Singapore currency- IANS

Singapore: A 27-year-old Indian-origin woman in Singapore has had her charges withdrawn and let off with a stern warning for allegedly extorting S$1,800 from a man who had procured her escort services.

Tanya Pal was charged with one count of extortion in March this year with police linking her to three other similar cases, which involved a total sum of at least SG$19,000, The Straits Times reported on Tuesday.

The Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) said in a statement to the newspaper that the prosecution had applied for Tanya to be given a discharge amounting to an acquittal, which was granted by the court earlier this month.

This means the Singaporean woman cannot be charged again with the same offence.

The AGC spokesman did not disclose the reasons behind the discharge.

On March 5, Tanya had purportedly threatened to make a police report against a 39-year-old man unless he gave her S$1,800.

“Out of fear, the victim transferred a sum of S$1,800 via bank transfer first,” a police spokesman said in an earlier statement.

“Through ground inquiries and with the aid of police cameras, officers from Woodlands Police Division established the identity of the suspect and arrested her within 19 hours of the report.”

Court documents did not reveal details about her alleged threat.

For extortion, an offender can be jailed for between two and seven years and caned.

Women, however, cannot be caned.

