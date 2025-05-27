Charminar, Golconda Fort impress visiting African content creators

Hyderabad: A group of African content creators visiting Hyderabad as part of a five-day cultural tour organised by the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, were deeply impressed by the city’s historical landmarks, particularly the iconic Charminar.

The delegates, from various Central and South African nations, arrived in Hyderabad on Sunday. On Monday, they toured key heritage sites including the Charminar, Salar Jung Museum, and Golconda Fort. The visit was guided by Professor Sai, who briefed them on the cultural and architectural importance of each location.

At the Charminar, the group spent over an hour exploring the monument. They were especially fascinated by the view from the first floor and the intricate architectural designs, capturing the experience through photos and videos.

The delegation then visited the Salar Jung Museum, where they viewed rare manuscripts, ivory carvings, European and Asian antiques, porcelain, textiles, and paintings. The museum’s musical clock, featuring a human figure striking the hour, was a highlight.

Despite rainfall, the delegates continued their visit to the historic Golconda Fort, spending more than an hour exploring the site and learning about its past.

The Telangana Information and Public Relations Department is coordinating the group’s Hyderabad itinerary.