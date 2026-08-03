Hyderabad is all set to welcome a second Charminar not in the Old City, but on a film set. A massive replica of the iconic monument is currently being constructed at the Aluminium Factory on the Gachibowli–Lingampally Road for the next shooting schedule of Prabhas’ upcoming pan-India film Fauzi.

The grand set has been built specifically for the film’s upcoming schedule, with Prabhas expected to join the shoot from August 3 for a 25-day schedule. With the completion of this leg, nearly 90% of the film’s shoot is expected to be wrapped up.

The decision to recreate Hyderabad’s most famous landmark instead of filming at the real Charminar is believed to be a practical one. Given Prabhas’ immense stardom, shooting in the bustling Old City could have led to huge crowds, traffic congestion, and logistical challenges. The elaborate replica will allow the makers to film key sequences in a controlled environment while recreating the charm of the historic monument.

The update comes amid growing excitement surrounding Fauzi. Putting an end to speculation, producer Ravi Shankar recently confirmed that the period romantic war action drama will release in theatres on December 3, 2026, as originally announced. Rumours suggesting a possible delay had been circulating on social media, but the producer assured fans that the film remains firmly on schedule.

Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and backed by Mythri Movie Makers, Fauzi marks the Telugu debut of Imanvi as the female lead. Reportedly mounted on a budget of over Rs 700 crore, the film also stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Jayaprada, and several other prominent actors in pivotal roles. The music is composed by Vishal Chandrasekhar.