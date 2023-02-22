ChatGPT AI-powered chatbot is unable to recognize Mira Murati, the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of OpenAI, the company that created it.

Responding to the query ‘Who is Mira Murati of OpenAI’, it responded, ‘I’m sorry, but I don’t have any information about a person named Mira Murati at OpenAI’. However, continuing its response, it wrote, ‘OpenAI is a reserach organization that employs many researchers, engineers, and other professionals, so it’s possible that there is someone with that name working there, but I don’t have access to that kind of information’.

Even to query, ‘Who is Murati CTO of OpenAI’, it failed to give details. It responded with reply ‘I apologize for any confusion, but to the best of my knowledge, there is no current or past employee at OpenAI by the name Mira Murati who served as the company’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO)’

Who is Mira Murati – CTO of OpenAI?

Murati was born in 1988 in San Francisco in the US to Indian-origin parents.

She joined OpenAI in June 2018, and in May 2022, she was promoted to her current role.

According to her LinkedIn profile, her previous roles at OpenAI included VP of Applied AI and Partnerships (June 2018-December 2020) and SVP of Research, Product, and Partnerships (June 2018-December 2020), (December 2020-May 2022).

Her educational background

Mira Murati graduated from Dartmouth College with a Bachelor of Engineering (BE) in Mechanical Engineering and is currently based in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Before joining OpenAI, she worked for Goldman Sachs (2011), Zodiac Aerospace (2012-13), Tesla (2013-16), and Leap Motion (2016-18).