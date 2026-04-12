Chaudhry Aslam Khan’s wife demands Rs 25 crore over Dhurandhar

Hyderabad: The film Dhurandhar has been receiving strong buzz and praise for its performances ahead of release, especially for its lead actors. However, the movie is now facing a fresh controversy, even as audiences express excitement over its intense storytelling and action sequences.

Rs. 25 Crore Demand and Legal Warning

Naureen Chaudhary, the wife of late Pakistani police officer Chaudhry Aslam Khan, has demanded Rs. 25 crore from filmmaker Aditya Dhar. She claims the film misrepresents her husband’s life and harms his legacy. She says that if the movie earns large revenue, her demand is justified. Naureen has also warned that she will take legal action if the filmmakers fail to address her concerns.

Praise for Sanjay Dutt’s Performance

One of the most talked about aspects of Dhurandhar has been Sanjay Dutt’s performance. He plays the role of a tough encounter specialist, and critics and moviegoers have widely appreciated his intense and emotional portrayal. Many have said that his acting feels realistic and powerful. Even Naureen Chaudhary acknowledged that Dutt was well cast in the role. She said that some scenes felt very real, almost bringing her husband back to life on the screen.

Concerns Over Portrayal of Chaudhry Aslam Khan

Despite this praise, Naureen Chaudhary has raised serious concerns about how her late husband has been shown in the film. She says that Dhurandhar presents an inaccurate picture of Chaudhry Aslam Khan’s life. In particular she objects to scenes that suggest links between her husband and criminals like Rehman Dakait. According to her, these depictions are false and damaging. She believes they harm the respected legacy of her husband, who was known as a brave and honest police officer.

Claims About Errors and Sensitive References

In a recent interview Naureen also spoke about what she called “untold truths” and factual mistakes in the movie. She pointed to scenes that refer to underworld figures like Dawood Ibrahim, saying that these parts of the story have been wrongly presented or misunderstood. She feels that the film mixes facts with fiction in ways that could mislead audiences about real people and events.

So far neither Aditya Dhar nor the Dhurandhar team has responded to these allegations. As debate over what is real and what is reel continues, the film remains one of the most discussed topics in entertainment, with both excitement and controversy building ahead of its release.