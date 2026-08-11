Cheater no 1: Sunita reacts to Govinda’s airport outing

Mumbai: Govinda’s recent airport appearance with actress Komal Rani Swarnkar has once again put his personal life under the spotlight. But it is wife Sunita Ahuja’s no-filter reaction that has now set social media talking.

The Bollywood star was recently spotted at Mumbai airport with Komal, reigniting rumours surrounding their equation. When paparazzi asked Sunita about the viral appearance, she responded with a sharp dig at her husband.

“Woh kahawat suna hai, ‘Vinash kale viprit buddhi.’ Uski buddhi bhrasht ho gayi hai. Isliye yeh sab karta hai,” she said.

Things got even spicier when the paparazzi told Sunita that several social media users were now calling Govinda “Cheater no 1,” a play on his popular film Hero No 1.

Instead of defending him, Sunita asked Govinda’s fans and the media to answer the question.

“Yeh question Govinda ke fans ko puchna hai. Main kuch bolti hoon toh sab mujhe troll karte hain. Main chahti hoon Govinda ke fans aur media iska jawab dein. Mujhse mat pucho, mujhe koi interest nahi hai. Jab main sach bolti hoon toh sab mujhe gaaliyan dete hain,” she added.

Komal is reportedly set to appear alongside Govinda in his upcoming film Roopa. However, their frequent public appearances have fuelled speculation beyond their professional association. Neither Govinda nor Komal has confirmed the dating rumours.

What may have started as an airport sighting has now turned into another chapter in Govinda and Sunita’s much-discussed personal life. And judging by Sunita’s explosive response, this controversy is unlikely to cool down anytime soon.