Check out why Shah Rukh Khan was not offered Don 3

Mumbai: The Don movie series is very popular, mainly because of Shah Rukh Khan’s great acting as the main character, Don. Before him, Amitabh Bachchan was the original Don, and Shah Rukh Khan did an amazing job taking over the role for a new generation. But fans were surprised when it was announced that Ranveer Singh would be the new Don in the third movie.

Director Farhan Akhtar talked about this change on Raj Shamani’s podcast. He said

“The kind of script that we were writing, what I wanted to do with it… It’s too early to speak about it unfortunately so I can’t into into details but it needed this next-generation actor in it.”

Farhan explained that Ranveer Singh has a playful and energetic personality, which is perfect for the new version of Don.

“He [Ranveer Singh] is mischievous, just full of energy, which is what this needs and he is… I feel when it comes to this aspect of his performance, it’s still untapped. Like I don’t think he has done a role like this. Don requires a very different kind of performance from him. There is a certain holding everything inside that is needed for this character which I don’t think he has done so I feel, for him also, it is a nice challenge to be able to do this. You will see him in a different way.”

Farhan also shared why Shah Rukh Khan isn’t part of Don 3. He said they discussed ideas and wrote some scripts, but they couldn’t agree on the direction of the movie. Sometimes, things just don’t click, and that’s what happened here.

“There were a couple of ideas that we exchanged, wrote some stuff also but somehow… I mean either he was excited by something that I didn’t feel or then I was really excited by something that he felt was not… and that happens. Sometimes that synergy on a script doesn’t happen. It didn’t happen on this.”

Don 3, starring Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani, is being produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and is expected to be released in 2025. Fans are excited to see this new chapter in the Don series, with Ranveer Singh bringing his unique style to the iconic role.