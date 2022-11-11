Check prize money of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 winner

Mumbai: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 battle is getting intense as the dance reality show is slowly sailing towards the finale. All 8 contestants are working hard to deliver the best performance and save themselves from elimination. The participants left in the race are — Gashmeer Mahajani, Nia Sharma, Nishant Bhat, Niti Taylor, Sriti Jha, Gunjan Sinha, Rubina Dilaik and Faisal Shaik.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Finale, Finalists

According to social media buzz and loyal viewers, Nia Sharma, Rubina Dilaik and Faisal Shaikh are likely to reach the list of top 5 finalists. Niti Taylor and Gunjan Sinha also have chances of reaching the finale. As all the top 8 contestants are strong and best in their ways, it is too early and difficult to give 100% predictions about the finalists and winner.

We hear that the grand finale of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is likely to take place in December or January.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Prize Money

Fans are sitting with bated breathe to know who will lift the trophy this year, amid this curiosity we thought of spilling beans about how much the winner going to take home as his/her prize money.

The whopping cash prize of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will be around Rs 30L. The winner of the show will be taking home the coveted trophy, a luxurious car and the above-mentioned amount as their prize money.

Who will win JDJ 10?

Considering several factors like the huge fan following, popularity and buzz on social media, either Rubina or Nia is likely to win Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Meanwhile, let us know your opinion in the comments section below.