Check Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 ticket prices in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Tiger 3 fever has gripped the country and fans are eagerly waiting to watch Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on the big screen again. The movie will hit the theatres on the 12th of November and advance booking for the same has started.

Salman Khan enjoys a huge fan base in Hyderabad too and cinephiles are booking tickets to watch their favourite star back as Tiger at their favourite places. The advance booking for the spy-thriller has started on the 5th of November and tickets are selling at a fast pace.

Tiger 3 Tickets, Hyderabad

There are several theatres in Hyderabad which are the first choice of moviegoers and tickets are mostly filling fast. The tickets at PVR Irrum Manzil, AMB Cinemas Gachibowli, Asian Cineplanet Multiplex Kompally, Cinepolis Attapur, INOX-GVK One Banjara Hills etc are selling fast and if you want to watch the movie at any one of the theatres, you have to book the tickets before it is sold out.

The ticket prices at the city’s popular theatres are sold at a very normal price. The Platinum Movietime Cinema Gachibowli is selling the Platinum Premium Recliner tickets at Rs 350. The price for the GVK Royal ticket is Rs 350 while for executive ones, it is Rs 295 per ticket.

Overall, the price of the tickets normally ranges between Rs 250 to 300 at most of the top places and it is reported that a few multiplexes might change the ticket prices as demand is increasing.

Hope Salman’s movie will do well at the box office.