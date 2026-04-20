Chemical blast triggers fire at pharma unit in Sangareddy, no casualties

The fire occurred while while workers were loading some chemical solvents into it.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 20th April 2026 8:39 pm IST
Fire at industrial site with thick black smoke and flames, emergency response required.

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at Erythro Pharma Limited in the Gaddapotharam area of Sangareddy district at around 4:30 pm on Monday, April 20, reportedly due to a chemical blast.

The workers ran out as soon as the fire was detected, and no casualties have been reported from the incident. Three fire tenders, from Patancheru, Jeedimetla and Narsapur, were pressed into service to douse the fire.

An officer who had come to the factory for an inspection said that sparks flew out of the reactor while workers were loading chemical solvents into it, eventually leading to the fire. The fire intensified due to flammable substances in nearby drums, he added.

Subhan Bakery

The situation was quickly brought under control as two police vehicles present at the spot also helped douse the flames. Most of the fire was extinguished by the time the fire tenders arrived, the officer said.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 20th April 2026 8:39 pm IST

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