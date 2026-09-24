Chennai cinematographer caught with ganja in Hyderabad hotel

Hyderabad: A 29-year-old cinematographer from Chennai was caught with 3.8 grams of ganja at a hotel here by the Telangana’s anti-narcotics unit–EAGLE Force, police said on Wednesday, September 23.

The individual was tested on the spot using an Urine Drug Testing Kit, and he tested positive for ganja consumption, they said.

“During a checking at a hotel on September 21, the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE), found a packet containing 3.8 grams of ganja from him. After a urine drug test, he tested positive for ganja consumption. A case was registered,” a police official said.

Also Read Hyderabad: Two held for selling OG Kush through online channels

He is a (drug) consumer and wanted to undergo rehabilitation and was sent to a de-addiction centre, the official further said.