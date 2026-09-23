Hyderabad: Two held for selling OG Kush through online channels

The total value of the seized OG Kush and liquor bottles was estimated at Rs. 6.70 lakh.

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Hyderabad: The Excise State Task Force (STF) arrested two persons for allegedly procuring OG Kush cannabis across state borders under the guise of computer keyboard consignments and selling it in Hyderabad through online channels.

The STF team, led by Inspector Ramesh, conducted searches at the residences of Danturi Vasudeva Varma and Chedipudi Kundan Reddy and seized 60 grams of OG Kush and 14 bottles of premium liquor, including antique-looking bottles of Shivaji Regal.

The total value of the seized OG Kush and liquor bottles was estimated at Rs. 6.70 lakh.

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The two suspects, identified as Danturi Vasudeva Varma and Chedipudi Kundan Reddy, were arrested in connection with the case. The seized 60 grams of OG Kush and 14 liquor bottles were handed over to the Kukatpally Excise Station for further investigation, Inspector Ramesh said.

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