30th April 2022
Chennai: One more E-scooter goes up in fire
Chennai: One more Okinawa electric scooter went up in flames in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri district on Saturday morning.

Satish, a resident of Hosur in Krishnagiri district, bought the Okinawa electric scooter last year.

On Saturday morning, Satish started out for his office on his electric scooter. Soon, he found smoke emanating below the seat.

Soon after he lifted the seat, he saw the fire which later burnt his scooter.

With the help of some locals, Satish put out the fire, however, the scooter got totally damaged.

In recent times, electric two-wheelers going up in smoke have become frequent.

Electric two-wheeler makers like Okinawa, Ola have recalled several of their vehicles.

