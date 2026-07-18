Chennamma, wife of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, dies at 85

Bengaluru: Chennamma, the wife of former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) patriarch HD Deve Gowda, passed away in Bengaluru on Saturday, July 18, following a prolonged respiratory illness. She was 85.

She had been admitted to Manipal Hospital on July 15 after her health deteriorated due to breathing difficulties and was undergoing treatment in the ICU under the supervision of senior physician Dr Satyanarayana. Despite intensive medical care, she succumbed to her illness on Saturday.

The news of her death drew political leaders, family members and JDS workers to the hospital. With a steady stream of visitors expected, police stepped up security at the hospital. Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh inspected the security arrangements to ensure the smooth movement of dignitaries and party workers.

Chennamma married HD Deve Gowda on May 25, 1954, and remained a constant source of support throughout his political career, which eventually saw him become Karnataka Chief Minister and later the Prime Minister of India. While Deve Gowda remained occupied with public life, Chennamma quietly managed the family and ensured the upbringing and education of their six children—HD Revanna, HD Balakrishna, HD Ramesh Gowda, HD Kumaraswamy, Shailaja and Anusuya.

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Known for maintaining a low public profile, she was widely regarded as the backbone of the Deve Gowda family and played a significant role in providing stability during the veteran leader’s demanding political career.

Survived acid attack

Chennamma had earlier survived an acid attack in February 2001 when unidentified persons assaulted her while she was returning from a temple in Haradanahalli. She sustained serious injuries but recovered after treatment.

Born in Muttige Hirehalli village of Hassan district, Chennamma was the eldest daughter in her family and had completed SSLC education, a notable achievement for women of her generation in rural Karnataka. She also shouldered responsibilities for her younger siblings from a young age.

Her demise has left the Deve Gowda family, JDS workers and supporters across Karnataka in mourning, with condolences pouring in from leaders cutting across political affiliations.