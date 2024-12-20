Cherlapally Railway Station in Hyderabad set to open on Dec 28

Hyderabad: The Cherlapalli Railway Station, a state-of-the-art facility designed to alleviate congestion at Hyderabad’s existing railway stations, is set to officially open on December 28.

This new terminal aims to reduce pressure on the city’s major stations—Secunderabad, Nampally, and Kacheguda—by providing enhanced services and modern amenities for passengers.

With the opening of this terminal, the city anticipates a significant improvement in rail travel efficiency and passenger comfort.

Nine platforms

Built at a cost of approximately Rs 430 crore, the Cherlapalli Railway Terminal will feature nine platforms, including four newly constructed high-level platforms.

It is expected to accommodate 20 long-distance trains and handle increased passenger traffic effectively.

The terminal is equipped with various facilities comparable to those found in airports, ensuring a seamless travel experience for all users.

Key amenities include separate waiting areas for men and women, an executive lounge, cafeterias, and restaurants to cater to passengers’ needs.

To further enhance accessibility, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is reportedly working on widening approach roads and constructing new routes leading to the terminal.

In addition, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) is coordinating bus services from various city depots to ensure smooth connectivity for passengers arriving from different parts of Hyderabad.

With rapid urban development in the eastern parts of the city, including areas like LB Nagar and Uppal, the new terminal will serve as a crucial hub for commuters.

Its strategic location near the Outer Ring Road (ORR) will facilitate easier access for passengers travelling from suburban regions.

Amenities at Cherlapally Railway Station

This terminal incorporates facilities that resemble those found in airports, ensuring a comfortable and efficient travel experience for all users.

One of the standout features of the terminal is its well-planned waiting areas. It includes separate waiting halls for men and women, an upper-class waiting area, and an executive lounge designed for enhanced comfort.

These spaces are intended to provide passengers with a relaxing environment while they await their trains. Additionally, the terminal offers a cafeteria and restaurant on-site, giving travellers convenient dining options.

Feeding cabins, FoBs

For families travelling with infants, feeding cabins have been included to cater to their specific needs . Accessibility is a key consideration in the design of the Cherlapalli Railway Terminal. The facility features multiple lifts and escalators across all nine platforms, ensuring easy movement for all passengers, including those with disabilities.

To facilitate smooth inter-platform movement, two new foot-over bridges have been constructed—one measuring 12 meters wide and the other 6 meters wide. This thoughtful design aims to enhance the overall flow of passenger traffic within the terminal.

Modern restroom facilities are also a priority at the terminal, with clean and well-maintained options available for both men and women.

Furthermore, the terminal includes coach maintenance facilities that support trains departing from the station, contributing to operational efficiency. Incorporating environmental considerations, the development features eco-friendly measures such as solar panels, rainwater harvesting pits, and LED lighting to promote sustainability.

Additionally, electric vehicle (EV) charging points are provided to support environmentally friendly transportation options for passengers arriving at the terminal.