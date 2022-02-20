Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s birth anniversary

Photo of PTI PTI|   Published: 20th February 2022 9:17 am IST
Mumbai: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari along with Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, pays tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary, in Mumbai, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Thane: Women and children pose for photos dressed in traditional attire on the occasion of the 392nd birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, in Thane, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Thane: Women dressed in traditional attire click a selfie, on the occasion of the 392nd birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, in Thane, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Surat: Members of the Marathi community pose for photos with the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, during celebrations on the occasion of his 392nd birth anniversary at Sahara Darwaja, in Surat, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (PTI Photo)

