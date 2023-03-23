Chhattisgarh: 4 held over foot march in support of Amritpal Singh in Raipur

Raipur: Four persons were arrested on Thursday, a day after a rally was taken out in Chhattisgarh’s capital Raipur by a group of people allegedly in support of wanted pro-Khalistan preacher Amritpal Singh, an official said.

Based on the examination of CCTV footage and video clips of the statements given by people involved in the rally, a first information report (FIR) was registered at Civil Lines police station here, Raipur Senior Superintendent of Police Prasant Agrawal told PTI.

Four Raipur residents, identified as Diler Singh Randhawa (46), Manindarjeet Singh alias Mintu Sandhu (40), Harinder Singh Khalsa (44) and Harpreet Singh Randhawa alias Chintu (42), were arrested for allegedly taking out a foot march in support of Amritpal Singh, he said.

The four have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 505(1)(b) (with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the State or against the public tranquillity), SSP Agrawal said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said in the state Assembly that he had ordered police to probe the issue and take action against those found indulging in anti-national activities.

On Wednesday, a rally was taken out allegedly in support of Amritpal Singh, after which police served notice to the organisers. They were asked to furnish their replies at Civil Lines police station.

Diler Singh Randhawa, a member of Baba Budha Saheb Committee, who was part of the rally, had told media persons that Amritpal Singh was innocent. He accused the Punjab government of falsely implicating him.

Diler Singh claimed Amritpal Singh was fighting against addiction and was uniting youth through religion.

However, a video of Diler Singh, which was shared by police on Thursday, showed him claiming he had been misreported and that some persons were spreading propaganda that the rally was taken out in support of Khalistan.

He said the rally was held against the “illegal” action being taken against Sikhs in Punjab.

“We live in Chhattisgarh and love the people of Chhattisgarh. We respect every religion. We don’t want Khalistan and have nothing to do with it. We only talk about Sikhism and we raise our voice for Sikhs. It is our responsibility and right to raise the issue of our community,” he added.

Police action began in Punjab last week against radical preacher Amritpal Singh, who heads Waaris Punjab De’ organisation, leading to several arrests, though he continues to remain elusive.