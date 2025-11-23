Chhattisgarh: 5 Maoist, 2 supporters held with explosives in Bijapur

Bijapur: Five Naxalites and two supporters of the outlawed Maoist movement were arrested with explosives in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, a police official said on Sunday.

The five ultras were apprehended from the forest near Kandka and Jabeli villages under Naimed police station limits when the 210th battalion of CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action), which is an elite unit of CRPF, was out on anti-Maoist operation on Friday, he said.

The five were identified as Kamlu Oyam (33), Laxman Ursa (30), Lekam Aytu (34), Lachhu Oyam (39) and Pandru Ursa (31), he said, adding a tiffin bomb, cordex wire and other materials were seized from them.

Meanwhile, Maoist supporters Mad Lakshminarayan alias Madde Lakshmaiya (20) and Laxman Chidem alias Lakshminarayan (21) were held at a mobile check point (MCP) on Mattimarka road under Bhopalpatnam police station limits, he said.

One tiffin bomb, detonators, electric wire and cordex wire were found in their possession, the official added.

A local court remanded the seven in judicial custody, he said.