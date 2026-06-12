Chhattisgarh bags Rs 9,500 cr worth investment pacts in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Chhattisgarh on Friday signed investment MoUs worth more than Rs 9,500 crore with seven companies at a roadshow here, a move expected to create over 7,800 jobs.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, who spoke to reporters on the sidelines of the Chhattisgarh Investor Connect event, said there were no Maoist-affected districts left in the state.

He said the investment MoUs were signed in sectors including pharmaceuticals, solar component manufacturing, and dairy.

The CM said the state’s new industrial policy had attracted investment proposals worth Rs 8 lakh crore.

The process of implementing these proposals on the ground had also begun, he said.

He urged investors to make substantial investments in the state.

CM Sai said Chhattisgarh was emerging as a preferred investment destination, supported by streamlined approvals, a robust single-window system, strong infrastructure, and industry-friendly policies.

Inviting Hyderabad-based companies, particularly in the IT, pharmaceutical, and logistics sectors, to invest in the state, he assured them of policy support and a business-friendly environment, adding that Chhattisgarh had “rolled out the red carpet” for investors.

Highlighting the state’s industrial strengths, Sai said Chhattisgarh was emerging as a leader in green steel production and was rapidly strengthening its position as a national power hub.

The state had received investment proposals worth Rs 3.5 lakh crore in the energy sector, he said.

On Sammakka-Sarakka Lift Irrigation Scheme

Asked about Telangana Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy seeking a No Objection Certificate from the Chhattisgarh government for the Sammakka-Sarakka Lift Irrigation Scheme proposed to be taken up by the Telangana government, CM Sai said a survey by IIT Roorkee had been ordered on the matter and that its report was awaited.

Uttam Kumar Reddy, who met CM Sai in Hyderabad on Thursday night, sought the NOC from Chhattisgarh to expeditiously obtain all relevant permissions and sanctions.

Earlier, CM Sai handed over “invitation to invest” letters to prospective investors.

CM Sai and the state delegation held meetings with senior executives from several leading companies such as Google India, IBM, Polycab India, Page Industries, and Delta Electronics.

The discussions focused on investment prospects in Chhattisgarh, available industrial infrastructure, and the state government’s industry-friendly policies, a Chhattisgarh government release said.

Largest investment from Hypernext

The largest investment proposal at the Hyderabad roadshow came from Hypernext Data Centre Limited, which stated its intent to invest Rs 4,200 crore to establish a modern data centre in Chhattisgarh, expected to generate approximately 250 jobs.

Feegrade and Company Private Limited proposed an investment of Rs 2,912 crore in the cement sector, with the potential to employ around 4,000 people.

Nivai Labs Private Limited showed interest in investing Rs 1,000 crore in the semiconductor and GPU infrastructure sector.

The investment, involving cutting-edge technology, will help integrate the state into the emerging digital and electronics economy and create approximately 200 jobs.

SG Mart Limited, operating in the solar energy equipment manufacturing sector, proposed an investment of Rs 700 crore, while Shri Saravana Mills Private Limited expressed its intent to invest Rs 528 crore in the textile industry, with the potential to employ approximately 2,500 people.

Kabra Drugs, a pharmaceutical company, proposed an investment of Rs 200 crore.

Dinshaw’s Dairy Foods Private Limited proposed an investment of Rs 40 crore in the dairy sector.