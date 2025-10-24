The festival season is often a time of heightened joy and celebration, marked by an overall sense of blessing, auspiciousness, and the tradition of gift-giving. In Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur, a farmer bought a Honda Activa scooter for his daughter, paying for it with Rs 40,000 saved in coins.

Bajrang Ram Bhagat, who operates a small stall selling eggs and grams in Kesarapath village, collected the money over a period of seven months. He visited the showroom along with his daughter, Champa, and paid a total of Rs 98,700, which included the Rs 40,000 in coins, most of which were in Rs 10 denominations.

For Bhagat, it was preferable to make the big purchase with his own money rather than taking a loan.

The showroom owner, Anand Gupta, said the coins were counted for over three hours before the payment was approved, following which the scooter was officially theirs. The scooter was brought to help the family with the transportation of goods and for daily work.

They also received a mixer as part of the festival offer at the company after participating in a lucky draw.

Also Read Woman refuses to accept Rs 55k in coins as alimony

Living in a house built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, an Indian government plan that offers state-funded loans to help low and moderate-income families buy affordable homes, the family receives financial support through government programmes such as the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi and the Mahtari Vandan scheme.