Chhattisgarh government survives no-trust motion moved by BJP

Raipur: The Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government in Chhattisgarh on Saturday survived a no-trust motion moved by the Bharatiya Janata Party on the last day of the Monsoon session of the state assembly.

The no-confidence motion was defeated by voice vote in the state assembly shortly after 1 am after a 13-hour debate. While the Congress has 71 members in the 90-member assembly, the BJP has 13 MLAs in the House.

The debate, which began shortly after noon on Friday, saw the BJP presenting a 109-point “chargesheet” against the Baghel government and accusing it of corruption and failure to fulfil poll promises.

During the stormy debate, the opposition members targeted the Congress government over alleged scams, non-fulfilment of its poll promises and “deteriorating” law and order situation.

The treasury bench rejected the charges claiming that the opposition failed to come up with any concrete issues and its chargesheet lacks facts.

Also Read Chhattisgarh: Men detained after staging nude protest against fake certificates

Replying to the debate, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said the opposition chargesheet lacks facts and by bringing it, the BJP gave a chance to the government to highlight its achievements in the assembly.

Shortly before CM concluded his speech, the BJP members started sloganeering against the government claiming that it failed to give replies to the opposition’s allegations and walked out from the House.

Slamming the Centre, Baghel said the Enforcement Directorate has been given enormous powers which is not in the interest of the country. “I strongly oppose the move to give powers to ED to probe GST-related cases,” he added.

The ruling party rejected the charges and said the BJP had failed to come up with concrete issues during the session, the last before assembly polls are held in the state later this year.

The BJP had moved the no-confidence motion against the government on Wednesday and discussion on it was fixed for Friday.

Initiating the debate, BJP MLA Brijmohan Agrawal hit out at the Congress and said the no-trust motion has been brought as this government had turned “deaf and dumb” and become a “murderer of democracy”.

The atrocities of the Baghel government on youth were greater than those committed by the British, he claimed.

He referred to the induction of Mohan Markam into the Baghel-led cabinet after replacing him as Congress’ Chhattisgarh unit chief and removal of minister Premsai Singh Tekam from the cabinet.