Published: 13th May 2022 9:05 am IST
Chhattisgarh: Helicopter crashes at airport in Raipur, two pilots die
Raipur: Two pilots died after a helicopter crashed at Raipur’s Swami Vivekanand Airport on Thursday night during a “routine” training sortie.
According to the state government, initial indications suggest technical malfunction as the cause of the crash.
“Chhattisgarh state helicopter crashed at Raipur’s Swami Vivekanand Airport tonight at around 9.10 pm. It was on a routine training sortie. Initial indications suggest technical malfunction as the cause of the crash. Captain Gopal Krishna Panda and Captain A P Shrivastava have unfortunately succumbed to injuries following the crash,” it said.
A detailed technical investigation on behalf of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Chhattisgarh Government will be undertaken to ascertain the exact cause.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed deep anguish at the loss of lives. He has asked officials to provide immediate relief to the bereaved families.
“Just got a sad news about the state helicopter crashing at the airport in Raipur. In this tragic accident, both our pilots Captain Panda and Captain Srivastava have died. May God give strength to his family members and peace to the departed soul in this time of grief,” Baghel said in a tweet.

