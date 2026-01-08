Chhattisgarh: Ram given as option for dog’s name in exam, sparks outrage

DEO Vijay Kumar Lahre expressed regret and assured that such incidents would not be repeated.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th January 2026 6:32 pm IST|   Updated: 8th January 2026 6:55 pm IST
A girl reads out a passage to students; the students follow the passage line by line in the textbooks.
A girl reads out a passage to students; the students follow the passage line by line in the textbooks.

Mahasamund: A multiple-choice question on the name of a dog in an English test paper in government schools in Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund district has triggered controversy and protests after “Ram” was listed as one of the options.

The question in the half-yearly exam held on Wednesday, January 7, asked Class 4 students to identify the name of “Mona’s dog” with options being “Bala,” “Sheru,” “No One” and “Ram.”

It triggered protests from right-wing outfits in front of the District Education oOfficer (DEO), with Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) district head Harshwardhan Chandrakar seeking the arrest and dismissal of those who prepared the question.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

“Such questions in exams are inappropriate and deeply offensive to religious sentiments,” Chandrakar added.

On Thursday, DEO Vijay Kumar Lahre expressed regret and assured that such incidents would not be repeated.

“The relevant question was selected and sent for printing, but instead of that question paper, a different one was printed. Owing to the confidentiality of examination papers, the issue came to light only after the paper was opened at the examination centre,” he explained.

Memory Khan Seminar

“As soon as the matter came to notice, the concerned option was immediately removed and replaced with a new one. The department has sought an explanation from the concerned vendor and asked for submission of the printed manuscript to ascertain how the question paper was changed,” Lahre said in a statement.

There was no intention to hurt religious sentiments, he said, adding that all efforts would be made to strengthen the examination process.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th January 2026 6:32 pm IST|   Updated: 8th January 2026 6:55 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button